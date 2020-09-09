BMC Vs Kangana: Bombay HC adjourns case till September 22nd, BMC says 'acted as per rules'|Oneindia

Global  
 

He Bombay High Court today adjourned the hearing in Actor Kangana Ranaut's challenge to Mumbai civic body's move to demolish her Pali Hill office till September 22,.

The court had stopped the demolition midway yesterday in response to her petition, seen as a big win for Ranaut amid her face-off with the Maharashtra government.

A subsequent hearing was held today, where after hearing both sides, the court adjourned the case.

Kangana has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The Bombay High Court bench sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present and asked it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.


