The historic and iconic New York City retailer said Thursday it has filed under Chapter 11 of U.S. bankruptcy law.



Tweets about this da King ▪️◾◼ ⬛ RT @cnnbrk: New York department store chain Century 21 files for bankruptcy and says it will shut down. The company says lack of payment on… 8 seconds ago Patrick Brady RT @katie_honan: Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will close all 13 stores: https://t.co/3KSlACRrcI 53 seconds ago Bigmoneysucks The New York department store chain Century 21 files for bankruptcy and says it will shut down… https://t.co/CHach88Py5 1 minute ago Pat Fitzgerald Spent a lot of lunch breaks here down in the shadows of the Twin Towers back in the 90s. RIP https://t.co/fHT165qaFu via @WSJ 1 minute ago Gabrielle Rosenberg Stylist Century 21 Stores Files for Bankruptcy, to Close All 13 Stores ⁦@WSJ⁩ https://t.co/6lfqoKorcX 3 minutes ago Exclusive Ad https://t.co/1u5zhsV87W Department store Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will shut down https://t.co/LP7tR1zT6n… https://t.co/7HQWAufeTw 3 minutes ago Agency Loft Department store Century 21 files for bankruptcy, will shut down https://t.co/JxYC3A5N5L https://t.co/gj7YmgLX7V 3 minutes ago daniela candela RT @laurenthomas: Century 21, a name in New York retail since it opened its first store downtown in 1961, has filed for bankruptcy and will… 4 minutes ago