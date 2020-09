India will not compromise sovereignty, territorial integrity under any circumstances: Rajnath Singh



While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 8 hours ago

How does Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill violate international law?



Legal experts say a bill proposed by the UK is designed to override key portions of a deal on Northern Ireland signed less than a year ago Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:25 Published 22 hours ago