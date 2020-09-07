Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Seacrest comments on spin-offs of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Ryan Seacrest comments on spin-offs of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Ryan Seacrest comments on spin-offs of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' producer Ryan Seacrest has commented on the possibility of spin-offs after the programme ends next year.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit [Video]

Ryan Seacrest: I knew Keeping Up with the Kardashians would be a hit

Ryan Seacrest knew 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' would be a "great show" as soon as they filmed the pilot clip.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published
Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end in 2021 after 20 seasons [Video]

Keeping Up with the Kardashians to end in 2021 after 20 seasons

The hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is to end next year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Katy Perry thanks Ryan Seacrest for his baby gift [Video]

Katy Perry thanks Ryan Seacrest for his baby gift

Katy Perry has thanked "uncle" Ryan Seacrest for sending a huge box of toys for her baby daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born last month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published