Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle to control Covid-19'

Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid 'battle to control Covid-19'

Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots they can now only meet in groups of six orunder, as she conceded the country still faces “a battle to get and keep Covidunder control”.


Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an “abomination”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19 coronavirus: More than a million Scots barred from visiting other households

 More than a million Scots are now forbidden to visit other households and pubs and restaurants could follow after Nicola Sturgeon extended a ban on indoor..
Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas [Video]

Glasgow lockdown extended to two more areas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.

Nicola Sturgeon warns of increased Covid rates in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns of increased Covid rates in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Sturgeon’s sadness at Mercy Baguma’s death, as UK minister deflects questions [Video]

Sturgeon’s sadness at Mercy Baguma’s death, as UK minister deflects questions

Nicola Sturgeon said she is “consumed with sadness” and anger at the death ofMercy Baguma, who was found dead next to her starving baby in a Glasgow flat,as a UK Government minister refused to..

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools [Video]

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education..

