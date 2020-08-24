Nicola Sturgeon limits gatherings to six amid ‘battle’ to control Covid-19

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an “abomination”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night.
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.
The 39-year-old actress shared the sad news as she responded to President Donald Trump's interview tapes with Bob Woodward, in which he admitted to downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
