Drone footage shows family's house destroyed Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:43s - Published 5 minutes ago Drone footage shows family's house destroyed The Dutch government has agreed to pay what is believed to be almost 1m GBP in compensation to an Iraqi national whose family was killed after a Dutch military strike that destroyed his home.The Netherlands had been involved with coalition forces fighting the Islamic State starting in 2015 and contributed to the fight with four F-16s, which were stationed in Jordan.The Dutch F-16s flew almost every day over Iraq and Eastern Syria and were deployed in support of ground troops, to combat previously determined targets and as armed surveillance both from October 2014 to June 2016, and from January 2018 to December 2018.They have now admitted that it was their forces that were involved when, based on the wrong information supplied by American intelligence, they had bombed the home of Basim Razzo believing it was a base for IS terrorists.He lost almost his entire family when the F16s dropped bombs on his home and also on his brother's house which was next door to his in the city of Mosul, in northern Iraq.According to national newspaper ad.nl, the flawed American intelligence report determined that the houses of Razzo and his brother were headquarters for the terrorist group. 0

