A large fire broke out Thursday (September 10) at Lebanon’s main port in Beirut, sending up a plume of smoke near the site of the massive explosion that devastated a swath of the country’s capital and killed nearly 200 people on August 4.



Related videos from verified sources Beirut blaze alarms residents a month after blast



A large fire erupted at Beirut port on Thursday, engulfing parts of the Lebanese capital in a pall of smoke weeks after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area. Edward.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 1 hour ago 'No one knows how it began': Watch fire crews in Beirut tackle blaze that erupted at the city's port



Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze that erupted in the Port of Beirut, near the site of the blast that rocked the city last month. Footage from September 10 shows fire crews tackling the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:43 Published 3 hours ago Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion



A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic amongresidents a month after a massive explosion at the site in Lebanon. It was notimmediately clear what caused the fire at the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 4 hours ago