New York Sash receives BBB award

The Better Business Bureau awarded New York Sash with the Torch Award for Ethics.

The better business bureau was in town today... bbb traveled to the mohawk valley to award a local home improvement company the prestigious torch award for ethics!

New york sash was given the award today for its high level of trust among employees, customers... and the community.

23:05:30 i think the credit has to go to our staff....and we continue to do so and will do that into the future :48 new york sash is no stranger to this ethics award.

Sash was awared the better business bureau torch award for ethics in 2012 too.

