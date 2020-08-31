Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones was throwing shade at Dak Prescott for praising Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson's big contracts.

Hear why Wiley believes that Dak should not be concerned about Jerry Jones' praises and to focus on himself this upcoming season.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones was throwing shade at Dak...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

ToBradyFansclub

Tom Brady Fansclub Marcellus Wiley: Tom Brady shouldn't have expected special treatment from Bill Belichick | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF - Yah… https://t.co/cMqwveH2zM 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys are nothing but imposters until they start winning | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys are nothing but imposters until they start winning | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are doing too much talking during this offseason. Hear why Acho believes that Jerry Jones needs to have more success on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:04Published
Emmanuel Acho: Not paying Dak Prescott is a win-win situation for the Cowboys | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Not paying Dak Prescott is a win-win situation for the Cowboys | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Dallas Cowboys will regret not paying Dak Prescott. Hear why Acho and LaVar believe that the Cowboys & Jerry Jones not paying..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:37Published
Marcellus Wiley: Mike McCarthy is smart for protecting his players during televised scrimmage [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Mike McCarthy is smart for protecting his players during televised scrimmage

The Dallas Cowboys televised their scrimmage yesterday, but it was far from what viewers are used to seeing. No players wore names or numbers on their jerseys and most of the shots were tight on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:07Published