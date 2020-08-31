Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones was throwing shade at Dak Prescott for praising Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson's big contracts.

Hear why Wiley believes that Dak should not be concerned about Jerry Jones' praises and to focus on himself this upcoming season.