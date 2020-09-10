Rome mayor responds to racist graffiti
Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo has released a statement regarding an investigation into racial slurs and swastikas written on a U-Haul outside a Black woman's home on First Street.
A black lives matter protest.....was held on first street over the weekend....where the truck was found.
The graffiti included swastikas and racial slurs.
The mayor calls the incident unfortunate....sayin g in part quote: "i offer my condolences to the victim of this heinous act, and ensure the community that the rome police department is investigating this incident thoroughly.
If and when a perpetrator is identified, we will prosecute that person or persons to the fullest extent of the law."
The full statement is at wktv.com... along with a phone number to call with any information on the case.
