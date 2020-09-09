Global  
 

Wildlife Populations Decline By 70% In Last 50 Years

From the savanna to the sea, the world's wildlife is under threat.

'A wake-up call': World wildlife populations in heavy decline, report finds

Global wildlife populations have fallen by two-thirds over the past 50 years, while some Australian...
World Sees Sharp Wildlife Decline

World Sees Sharp Wildlife Decline Watch VideoIn less than fifty years, the world has lost more than two-thirds of its wildlife...
The World Lost Two-Thirds Of Its Wildlife In 50 Years. We Are to Blame

Human activities are causing an "unprecedented" and alarming decline in wildlife populations around...
Brayster_

'tisonyme #IStandWithDan 2/3 decline in wildlife in last 50yrs! In 1990 we cleared more than 50% the forest cleared in Amazon. Aus is only d… https://t.co/eUxLUlAwW5 30 minutes ago

TheLonelyKnigh4

TheLonelyKnight RT @anishandheria: Wildlife in catastrophic decline due to human destruction. Scientists recorded about 68% fall in more than 20,000 popula… 1 hour ago

MattCollisIFAW

Matt Collis While (some of us at least) reel from latest @WWF @OfficialZSL https://t.co/6bGEdfciKG report of 68% decline in wil… https://t.co/N3Bd3ZZyJe 8 hours ago

vijithv

Vijith Wildlife in catastrophic decline due to human destruction. Scientists recorded about 68% fall in more than 20,000 p… https://t.co/nBxcoyzfsc 9 hours ago


Nature in ‘freefall’ as wildlife populations fall two thirds since 1970 [Video]

Nature in ‘freefall’ as wildlife populations fall two thirds since 1970

Global wildlife populations have declined by more than two thirds in less than50 years, a new report has warned. Conservation charity WWF said nature was in“freefall” due to human activity, mainly..

