Every year 800,000 people commit suicide, a local group is working to raise awareness, and help peop

Every year 800,000 people commit suicide, a local group is working to raise awareness, and help people with suicide loss

"september" marks "suicide awareness month".

News 10's "bri shackelford" joins us now to let us know why "1"-local woman helps to spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide.

//////// at five o'clock i told you about team of mercy.

It's a local group that supports people who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Now you'll hear why one woman got involved in the group...and why she is now a voice..."for the voice-less."

Shortly after team of mercy was getting started.... was when i lost my 15 year old daughter."

Christina crist lost her daughter hannah to suicide on september 13th, 20-13.

Crist says..

She never thought suicide would impact her directly.

"i had never known anybody that had taken their life, let alone a child.

That from the outside looked like they had a great life going on, and had so much to look forward to."

Ever since crist lost her daughter to suicide...she's been an advocate for the voiceless.

Crist says..

It's important to give people an outlet to speak up.

"i don't want any other parent, to have to live through what our husband and i lived through."

She says she wants to make the community more aware of suicide...and how we can prevent it.

Christ adds..

We can prevent suicide by talking about it every day....but on days like today..

It's even more important.

"today is worldwide suicide prevention day, and worldwide, that means people from all across the world are recognizing suicide today."

Team of mercy primarily helps people in the wabash valley.

"but" they "will" travel if a family is needing and wanting help.

////// this coming weekend "team of mercy" will be hosting several events to bring awareness and comfort.