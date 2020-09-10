Global  
 

Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules.

But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert.

When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Directed by Steven Brill starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Michael Chiklis, June Squibb, George Wallace, Kenan Thompson, Kym Whitley, Peyton List, Paris Berelc, Melissa Villasenor, Blake Clark, Colin Quinn, Rob Schneider release date October 7, 2020 (on Netflix)


