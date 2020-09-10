Smokey skies from wildfires blanket Shasta County

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

The smoke coming from the Bear Fire, August Complex, and even as far away as Oregon.

And in redding, shasta county.

The air quality there is reported as unhealthy range.## and that's where we find action news now reporter ana torrea.

Anaãredding's getting hit with smoke from several fires.

That's right scott and every where i went all i saw was smoke stretching for miles.

Take so* trt:08 richard peck lives in redding first i though oh no not another repeat but then you explain the information a little more and you're just gone, like it's almost the norm you know// you don't want it to be the norm smoke blanketing shasta county.

Making people here feel that wildfires and hazy skies are becoming part of their reality once wildfire season starts.

Take so* trt:05 richard peck lives in redding you kind of just wonder what's going on// there's no really controlling it, it's nature but it just makes you wonder.

The smoke coming from the bear fire... august complex... and even the red salmon fire just to name a few.

It's just some of the wildfires that are creating unhealthy air for shasta county.

And the smoke so thick it becomes that even becomes hard to see trees in the distance.

Making people like richard peck more alert.

Take so* trt:04 richard peck lives in redding there's a lot of green belt in these houses and it can just go like that ana stand u* trt:22 ana torrea atorreanews the smoke continues to hang around here in redding and i'm on sundial bridge right now and as you can see there's not too many folks out here and normally around this time there would be people here walking their dogs or enjoying their afternoon stroll but today not so much and if i move the camera just a little bit you can see that hazy continue to stretch down the river and while the fires burning are far enough... for karen and roland paul: the smoke in the area makes them feel anxious-- because of where they live.

Take so* trt:08 karen paul lives in redding there's lots of trees and it just looks really dry and if there's any lightning it could hit us but it's not just the smoke that adds to the anxiety... take so* trt:08 roland paul lives in redding and being that the pandemic is here and we're already wearing masks and seeing the smoke, that just adds to it.

But for richard... and karen and paul: living here has taught him to always be ready.

Take so* trt:06 richard peck lives in redding just be prepared and know what you're going to do, know what you're plan of escape is and what needs to be done.

((butt to)) take so* trt:06 karen paul lives in redding i have a suitcase with all of my important papers and a few clothes the shasta county air quality management district tells me: that shasta county has been in the unhealthy category when it comes to air quality.

And they can expect these conditions to last for the next several days.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

.

The shasta county air quality management recommends that people stay indoors and limit outside activities to help prevent smoke exposure.## the