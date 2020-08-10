Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Significant damage inside the Holiday Farm fire lines

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Significant damage inside the Holiday Farm fire lines
KEZI 9 News Reporter Chris Lueneburg has a look inside the fire lines

Dot-com our team coverage continues tonight with community efforts to support the thousands in lane county who have been evacuated.

But we begin with kezi reporter chris luenburg who went into the fire lines...and shows us the destruction.

Chris?

Matt, renee, today i saw so much devistation along highway 126.

It started laegely after viyda when an increasing amount of houses were burnt down but became truly devistating once we passed nimrod.

House after house was simply burnt to the ground.... nothing left but their chimneys the worst thing i saw was a auto shop in finn rock which was horrible the roads were also rough with trees and power lines all over the ground unsafe to drive but the good news is there wwre some houses saved along 126-- seemingly at random some individual houses and even rows of houses were miraculously saved the other bright side is the amazing crews i got to aee




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Powerful storms sweep through Chicago area, causing tornado warning [Video]

Powerful storms sweep through Chicago area, causing tornado warning

A powerful storm swept into Chicago, Illinois on August 10. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for the area, predicted that it could cause tornadoes and widespread significant..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published