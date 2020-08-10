Significant damage inside the Holiday Farm fire lines

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

Dot-com our team coverage continues tonight with community efforts to support the thousands in lane county who have been evacuated.

But we begin with kezi reporter chris luenburg who went into the fire lines...and shows us the destruction.

Chris?

Matt, renee, today i saw so much devistation along highway 126.

It started laegely after viyda when an increasing amount of houses were burnt down but became truly devistating once we passed nimrod.

House after house was simply burnt to the ground.... nothing left but their chimneys the worst thing i saw was a auto shop in finn rock which was horrible the roads were also rough with trees and power lines all over the ground unsafe to drive but the good news is there wwre some houses saved along 126-- seemingly at random some individual houses and even rows of houses were miraculously saved the other bright side is the amazing crews i got to aee