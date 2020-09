Man ambushed Sacramento County deputies in Rancho Cordova shooting, sheriff's office says

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 00:39s - Published 53 seconds ago

CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD OUR FREE FOX40 MOBILE APP JUST SEARCHWILDFIRE ON EITHER PLATFORM.THE SACRAMENTO COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE IS RELEASINGSOME NEW VIDEO OF A SHOOTINGTHAT HAPPENED IN RANCHOCORDOVA.IT HAPPENED AT THE END OFAUGUST AFTER A HOMEOWNERCALLED SAYING THAT A MAN HAD AGUN INSIDE HER HOME.

SHOTSWERE FIRED INSIDE THAT HOME ONDUCHESS WAY AS YOU JUST HEARDDEPUTIES ARRIVED ON SCENE TOFIND THE SUSPECT OUTSIDE THEHOUSE.

THE SUSPECT SHOT THEWOMAN WHO CALLED FOR HELP ANDTHEN OPENED FIRE ONAUTHORITIES SHOOTING A DEPUTYTWICE IN THE LOWER BODY.

THESHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS THAT THESUSPECT WAS SHOT TWICE BYDEPUTIES.

BOTH THE WOMAN ANDTHE SUSPECT DIED.

THE INJURED