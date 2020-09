Tribute In Light Marks 19th Anniversary Of September 11 CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:34s - Published Tribute In Light Marks 19th Anniversary Of September 11 The Tribute in Light pierced the sky Thursday on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. 0

Tweets about this Mike Tomorrow marks the 19th Anniversary of 9/11 Join the Tribute in Light by replacing your porch light with a Blue bul… https://t.co/9QBEqZgqZj 16 hours ago