Boyfriend shaves head in ultimate act of love Video Credit: USA Today Kind (International) - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago Boyfriend shaves head in ultimate act of love When Eva Barilaro, who has alopecia, asked her boyfriend to shave her head, she had no idea he would take the clippers to his own hair. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Supportive man shaves girlfriend's head, then surprises her by doing his own



This supportive boyfriend shaved his girlfriend's head, then surprised her by doing his own in an emotional act of solidarity in Monaco on May 7. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago