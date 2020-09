High school referees have COVID-19 protocols

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 minutes ago

Football referees are also feeling that impact.

But new safety procedures and protocols extend beyond the players and coaches.

COAST.

THE FIRST SIGN OF THEFALL TRADITION.

AND WHILEFOOTBALL IS NOT BACK YET FORPALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS ----WHEN IT RETURNS ----NEW SAFETYPROTOCOLS WILL EXTEND BEYOTHE PLAYERS AND COACHES.

ASWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON REPORTS - FOOTBALLREFEREES WILL ALSO FEEL THIMPACT<< (SOT 22:25:12) 6 SEC .(COVER WITH VIDEO PROBABLYWHAT'S NOT BEING DONE RIGHT ISTHAT THE GAMES ARE BEINGPLAYED AT ALL.

NATS: (VO)BRUCE HAWTHORNE HAS 25 YEARSOF EXPERIENCE REFEREEING HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL.

HE SAYS IFYOU CAN'T ISOLATE THE HIGHSCHOOL ATHLETES - THE WAY SOPRO LEAGUES LIKE THE NBA HASDONE.

(SOT 22:26:25) 9 SEC ANDSO THAT LEAVES PEOPLE LIKE ME,COACHES, PLAYERS, AND WHOEVERELSE IS ASSOCIATED AT RISKNATS: (VO) THE EAST COASFOOTBALL OFFICIALS ASSOCIATIONHANDLES REFEREES IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

SOME OF THE GUIDELINESTHIS FALL INCLUDE OFFICIALMAY WEAR GLOVES INCLUDINGMEDICAL LATEX GLOVES,OFFICIALS MAY WEAR PLASTICFACE SHIELDS, AND OFFICIALSSHALL NOT ENGAGE INPREGAME/POSTGAMES HANDSHAKOF ANY KIND... TO NAME A FEW.(SOT 22:27:55) 12 SEC I THINKTHAT THE INTENT WAS GOOD, BUTI DON'T FEEL THAT IT SHOULDHAVE BEEN SOMETHING IS ISSUEDAS A MAYBE OR IF YOU WANT TO,BUT I THINK IT SHOULD HAVEBEEN MANDATED.

NATS: (VO) THEPALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT FOOTBALL SEASONHASN'T BEEN ANNOUNCED YET -BUT THEY HAVE GUIDELINES INPLACE FOR REFEREES, COACHESAND PLAYERS.

PROTOCOLS INCLUDEOFFICIALS WILL SYMPTOM CHEAND CERTIFY PRIOR TO WORKINGGAMES, POSITIVE CASES WILL BETURNED OVER TO DISTRICTLEADERSHIP.

HAWTHORNE IS NOTSURE HOW MANY OF HCOLLEAGUES MAY OPT OUT THISFALL... BUT HE DOES WANT MOREDONE.

(SOT 22:28:30) 11 SECTHE BALLS NEED TO BE SANITIZEDFROM TIME TO TIME, I THINKTHAT ANYONE THAT IS NOTINVOLVED IMMEDIATELY IN THEGAME SHOULD WEAR A MASK.(TODD'S STAND UP) REFEREESTHIS YEAR WILL NOT RESPONSIBLEFOR FOOTBALLS DURING THE GAMEAND WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLEFOR MONITORING OF SIDELINEFOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.

THOSERESPONSIBLITIES WILL BEHANDLED BY THE SCHOOLS ANDTEAMS. IN PALM BEACH COUNTTODD WILSON, WPTV NC5