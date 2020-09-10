Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death

Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death

Protesters in Bogota, Colombia clashed with police forces for the second night in a row over the death of Javier Ordóñez.

Footage filmed by @AquinoTicias1 on Thursday evening (September 10) shows riot police on foot as well as mounted police firing flash bangs.

Ordóñez, a 46-year-old taxi driver, died after being repeatedly tased by police on Wednesday morning for allegedly violating social distancing rules.

He later died in hospital.

The incident, which was captured on video by an eyewitness, has caused outrage and protests across the capital.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lawyer dies during brutal police arrest triggering violent protests in Colombia [Video]

Lawyer dies during brutal police arrest triggering violent protests in Colombia

The protests in Bogotá have already claimed the lives of at least seven people and left 80 injured, as confirmed by the national government after the death of Javier Ordóñez, a lawyer, who died..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:33Published
Clashes between protesters and police break out in Bogota over taxi driver's death [Video]

Clashes between protesters and police break out in Bogota over taxi driver's death

Violence erupted in Bogota, Colombia following outrage over the death of Javier Ordonez. Footage filmed on Wednesday night (September 9) clashes between protesters and police, where projectiles are..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:14Published
Violence erupts in Bogota over taxi driver's death [Video]

Violence erupts in Bogota over taxi driver's death

Violence erupted in Bogota, Colombia following outrage over the death of Javier Ordonez. Footage filmed on Wednesday night (September 9) shows a bus engulfed in flames. Ordonez, a 46-year-old..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published