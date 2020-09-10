Colombian police clash with protesters for second night over police custody death

Protesters in Bogota, Colombia clashed with police forces for the second night in a row over the death of Javier Ordóñez.

Footage filmed by @AquinoTicias1 on Thursday evening (September 10) shows riot police on foot as well as mounted police firing flash bangs.

Ordóñez, a 46-year-old taxi driver, died after being repeatedly tased by police on Wednesday morning for allegedly violating social distancing rules.

He later died in hospital.

The incident, which was captured on video by an eyewitness, has caused outrage and protests across the capital.