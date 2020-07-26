Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak

Halle Berry made history when she became the first African American to win the best actress Oscar.

This was in 2002 for her role in "Monster's Ball", reports CNN.

Since then, things haven't exactly gone the way one might expect.

In a recent interview, Berry talked about the fact that Hollywood didn't exactly celebrate her.

This is especially true in the wake of her starring role in 2004's "Catwoman" which bombed.