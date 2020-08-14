'Billboard' reveals the top 2020 songs of the summer

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970

2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR News The singer joins BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO as performers for the Aug. 30 show, which will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City.

Roddy Ricch American rapper, singer, and songwriter from California