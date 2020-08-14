'Billboard' reveals the top 2020 songs of the summer

2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR NewsThe singer joins BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO as performers for the Aug. 30 show, which will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City.
yoobi⁷ Lea Salonga a famous Broadway Queen and known for her disney songs "Reflection" & "A Whole New World" talks about h… https://t.co/rBertgav5m 1 week ago
BTS' 'Today Show' Performance, Cardi B and Candace Owens' Beef & Billboard Latin Music Week Lineup Update | Billboard NewsBTS lights up the 'Today Show' stage this morning (Sept. 10th), the feud between Cardi B and Candace Owens continues to heat up and 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week adds more new artists to the lineup.
BTS' 'Dynamite' Spends 2nd Week at No. 1 on Hot 100, Blackpink Hits New Hot 100 High | Billboard NewsBTS' "Dynamite" spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart while Blackpink scores a new career-best rank on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as "Ice Cream," with Selena Gomez,..