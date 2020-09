Palm Beach County Schools answer frequently asked questions

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 days ago

The school district has posted a list of frequently asked questions to its website that can help you prepare and plan for the weeks ahead.

RIGHT NOW..

YOU MAY BEPREPARING YOUR CHILD TO HEADBACK TO CAMPUS IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY IN A LITTLE MORE THAN AWEEK.

BUT WE KNOW A LOT OFPARENTS STILL HAVE QUESTIONSABOUT PROCEDURES AND WHAT THATWILL LOOK LIKE..WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'SSTEPHANIE SUSSKIND JOINS USLIVE TO BREAK DOWN SOME OF THEMOST COMMON QUESTIONS..MANY OF THE QUESTIONS YOU MAYHAVE AT HOME ARE VERY SPECIFICTO YOUR CHILD'S SCHOOL..

SOTHEIR TEACHERS OR PRINCIPALMAY BE ABLE TO GIVE YOU MOREDETAILED ANSWERS..

BUT HEREARE A FEW OF THE MOSTFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS TOTHE DISTRICT..

WILL BEFORE ANDAFTERCARE BE AVAILABLE WHENSTUDENTS RETURN TO CAMPUS?

THESHORT ANSWER IS YES.

BUTBECAUSE OF SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND OTHER GUIDELINES... SPACEWILL BE LIMITED.

IF YOUALREADY REGISTERED YOURCHILD..

THEIR SCHOOL SHOULD BECONTACTING YOU TO LET YOU KNOWIF SPACE IS AVAILABLE.

IT WILLBE DONE ON A FIRST COME, FIRSTSERVED BASIS.

I'VE SEEN A LOTOF PARENTS ALSO ASKING IFTHEIR CHILD WILL HAVE THE SAMETEACHER WHETHER THEY CHOSEDISTANCE OR IN PERSONLEARNING- AGAIN THE SHORTANSWER IS YES..

BUT THAT ISDEPENDENT ON TEACHERAVAILABILITY.

RIGHT NOW THEDISTRICT IS GOING THROUGH MORETHAN ONE THOUSAND APPLICATIONSFROM EMPLOYEES WHO AREREQUESTING VIRTUALASSIGNMENTS..

AND THAT COULDALTER SCHEDULES.

THE DISTRICTSAYS IT WILL WORK TO MINIMIZETHE IMPACT TO STUDENTS.

WE'LLHAVE THE COMPLETE LIST OF THISQUESTIONS ON OUR WEBSITEWPTV DOT C