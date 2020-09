Hearing Wednesday for class action lawsuit against School District of Palm Beach County Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Hearing Wednesday for class action lawsuit against School District of Palm Beach County A class action lawsuit that aims to temporarily prevent thousands of students and school district employees from going to brick-and-mortar schools in Palm Beach County while the COVID-19 pandemic "rages" will take center stage on Wednesday. 0

