Climate change activism saved Jane Fonda from depression Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 12 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Climate change activism saved Jane Fonda from depression Jane Fonda has confessed she was "slipping into despair" before she acted on her passion for climate change activism. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Jane Fonda American actress Jane Fonda regrets not sleeping with Marvin Gaye



Jane Fonda has revealed her 'one great regret' is passing up the chance to sleep with Marvin Gaye. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970

Related news from verified sources Jane Fonda: 'Climate activism saved me from depression' The Hollywood star has written a book about how people can get involved in climate change activism.

BBC News - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaRa5KVd Jane Fonda: 'Climate change activism saved me from depression' https://t.co/IabynyTduW https://t.co/clJSnOVuec 7 hours ago Pegas D Jane Fonda: 'Climate activism saved me from depression' The Hollywood star has written a book about how people can… https://t.co/4cR31q92Zm 22 hours ago