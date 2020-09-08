Global  
 

British girls 'gang-raped' on holiday in Italy

British girls ‘gang-raped’ on holiday in Italy

British girls ‘gang-raped’ on holiday in Italy

Two British girls were allegedly gang-raped by eight young men at a partywhile on holiday in southern Italy.

The attack is said to have taken place onMonday night at a villa in the town of Marconia di Pisticci, in the provinceof Matera in the country’s Basilicata region.

Local police said four men,reportedly aged between 19 and 23, have been arrested and held in custody overwhat a judge described as an attack involving “serious and brutal violence”.


Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

