Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH REPLAY: Flag raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium to honors lives lost in 9/11

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 09:12s - Published
WATCH REPLAY: Flag raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium to honors lives lost in 9/11

WATCH REPLAY: Flag raising ceremony at Allegiant Stadium to honors lives lost in 9/11

Events to honor those who died in the 9/11 terror attacks are underway across the country.

A flag raising ceremony was underway at Allegiant stadium this morning at 6:30.

STADIUM SHORTLY!

LETS LISTEN INPRESIDENT TRUMP AND JOE BIDEN-- WILL BOTH TRAVEL TOPENSYLVANNIA TODAY.THEY WILL BE IN SHANKSVILLE -THE SITE OF THE FLIGHT 93A FLAG RAISING CEREMONY WILLGET UNDERWAY AT ALLEGIANTSTADIUM SHORTLY!

LETSLISTEN INPRESIDENT TRUMP AND JOE BIDEN-- WILL BOTH TRAVEL TOPENSYLVANNIA TODAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NEVER FORGET: First responders to be honored at Allegiant Stadium on 9/11 [Video]

NEVER FORGET: First responders to be honored at Allegiant Stadium on 9/11

Today is known as Patriot Day for those who died on 9/11 in 2001. Here in the valley, there are several events honoring the victims.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published