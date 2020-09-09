Global  
 

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos

The tents were set up in a military base on the island.

The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.


Thousands of refugees sleep rough, without food, after Moria fire [Video]

Thousands of refugees sleep rough, without food, after Moria fire

People who fled Greece's largest camp sleep in supermarket parking lots and on roadsides, many without food and water.

Moria migrants: European countries agree to take minors after fire

 Germany says 10 European countries will take unaccompanied minors from the fire-ravaged camp in Greece.
Moria camp: Afghan family helpless after fleeing Lesbos fire

 Talibshah Hosseini ran with his family as fire engulfed the Moria migrant camp on the Greek island.
Moria migrants: Greece calls for European action after fire on Lesbos

 Greece is struggling to find shelter to thousands of migrants left homeless after a fire at a camp.
Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU [Video]

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU

Conditionings worsening for migrants left hungry and fearful by Lesbos blaze [Video]

Conditionings worsening for migrants left hungry and fearful by Lesbos blaze

Calls for EU action on refugees after Lesbos fire [Video]

Calls for EU action on refugees after Lesbos fire

New fires erupt at migrants camp on Greece's Lesbos island

Fires broke out for a second time in a migrants camp on the island of Lesbos in Greece late after an...
Greece's overcrowded migrant camp on Lesbos evacuated after major fire

A major overnight fire swept through Greece's largest refugee camp, which had been placed under...
Thousands of refugees homeless after fire destroys Moria camp [Video]

Thousands of refugees homeless after fire destroys Moria camp

Huge fire that gutted Greek refugee camp brings fresh tragedy to thousands of refugees amid coronavirus concerns.

Thousands of migrants flee massive fire at Lesbos camp [Video]

Thousands of migrants flee massive fire at Lesbos camp

Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area.

Many homeless after Greece refugee camp destroyed by blaze [Video]

Many homeless after Greece refugee camp destroyed by blaze

An overcrowded Greek island camp that had become the makeshift home for thousands of refugees is now a smouldering ruin.

