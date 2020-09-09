Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos
The tents were set up in a military base on the island.
The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.
