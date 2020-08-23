Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet regrets working with controversial filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Woody Allen Woody Allen American director, writer, actor, and comedian

'What … was I doing?': Kate Winslet 'regrets' working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski

 Kate Winslet worked with Woody Allen on 2017's "Wonder Wheel" and Roman Polanski on 2011's "Carnage."
USATODAY.com

Kate Winslet Kate Winslet English actress and singer

Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2' [Video]

Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet has revealed her role as an epidemiologist in the 2011 drama Contagion prepared her for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Roman Polanski Roman Polanski French-Polish film director, producer, writer, and actor

Related news from verified sources

Kate Winslet Regrets Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet has been re-evaluating the choices she has made in her acting career, and one of her...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ammonite with Saoirse Ronan - Official Trailer [Video]

Ammonite with Saoirse Ronan - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the romantic drama movie Ammonite, directed by Francis Lee. It stars Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secăreanu and Fiona..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:17Published
'Ammonite' [Video]

'Ammonite'

Based on a true story, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in the 1840s drama about fossil hunter Mary Anning and the young woman she begins a relationship with while she's under her care on the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:09Published
Blackbird Movie [Video]

Blackbird Movie

Blackbird Film Trailer - Plot synopsis: Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:07Published