Chiefs Tailgate Changes (9-10-20)

Chiefs fans can expect a different tailgate experience today.there's not only new safety procedures for inside arrowhead... but in the tailgate lot too.

Kq2's kilee thomas with fans reactions to the chiefs' covid-19 safety measures.

Football looks and feels different this year but fans say the covid-19 pandemic isn't going to stop them from cheering on their team "i've been here for 17 seasons and i hadn't missed a single home game, so i wasn't gonna miss this one."

Down in kansas city quite the same.

Parking is for ticketed guests only parking in every-other spot and fans are entering a specific stadium gate based on the location of their seat all of this to minimize contact between fans chiefs fans at the tailgate say they're impressed with the chiefs organization putting the fans safety first "it's amazing how they're pulling it off.

I've never seen so many cones in my life.

The level of detail they've gotten for our safety, it's nice to see they care about us like that and try to get some football going."

Arrowhead stadium is one of only 5 nfl teams allowing fans inside the stadium this season but they're limiting the 73,000 seat capacity to 17,000.

"i really feel fortunate to be here.

There's three stadiums where people get to go to games, there's probably 50,000 people that are gonna be able to go to a home game, season opener.

I feel really, really lucky and i'm excited.

I'm excited."

Arrowhead is the loudest stadium in the world with 50,000 less screaming chiefs fans?

Well, as that 2020 superbowl championship flag being raised expect a dip decibels.

"it's huge.

I'm gonna cry.

I know i'm gonna cry, i'm gonna cry right now."

"i mean i think it's the first sporting event with fans in like six months and we're raising a banner.

What a great day."masks are required inside the stadium except when eating or drinking.

Chiefs fans say despite the new safety measures stop them from attending the first home game.

"it cost $560 to be here and so i had to do it.

I couldn't not be here to watch that banner go up."

Everyone hopeful tonight