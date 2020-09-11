Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Williams Falls To Azarenka

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka

Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals.

CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title.

Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York.

It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts.

Williams took a mid-game medical timeout for an Achilles tendon issue in the second game of the thirds set.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US Open 2020: Serena Williams loses to Victoria Azarenka in semi-finals

Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsWorldNewsMid-DayNewsdayIndiaTimes


Serena Williams: I never give up

Serena Williams came from a set down to beat fellow mother Tsvetana Pironkova and reach the...
Mid-Day - Published

News24.com | Victoria Azarenka stuns old foe Serena Williams to reach US Open final

Victoria Azarenka came from behind to stun Serena Williams in a three-set thriller and reach the US...
News24 - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsMid-DayUSATODAY.com



Tweets about this