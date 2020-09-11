Williams Falls To Azarenka Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published 1 minute ago Williams Falls To Azarenka Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts. Williams took a mid-game medical timeout for an Achilles tendon issue in the second game of the thirds set. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend