'Mulan' debuts in China amid backlash

Walt Disney's "Mulan" opened on Friday (September 11) in mainland China cinemas to a lukewarm reception, taking in 38 million yuan ($5.56 million) in box office takings by the afternoon on its first day, a figure below that typically earned by blockbusters.
Disney's release of "Mulan," which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked activists over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in a region tied to allegations of abuse against Uighur Muslims. Soraya Ali reports.