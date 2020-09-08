Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero

US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre.
The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime the first plane struck.
Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts. Williams took a mid-game medical timeout for an Achilles tendon issue in the second game of the thirds set.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are maintaining their lead over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a new poll by Marquette..