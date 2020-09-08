Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero

US vice president Mike Pence and former vice president and Democraticpresidential candidate Joe Biden arrived at the 9/11 memorial in New York onFriday to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the World TradeCentre.

The commemoration began with a bell ringing at 8.46am, marking thetime the first plane struck.