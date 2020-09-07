Gender reveal party sparks wildfire | Burj Khalifa rented to reveal gender | Oneindia News

A massive wildfire in California has reportedly been caused by fireworks used at a gender reveal party.

Another lavish gender reveal party in UAE is going viral for renting the Burj Khalifa to be the backdrop for the message 'It's a Boy'.

Have gender reveal parties gone too far and what is the point of it anyway?

Many people are asking that now.

#CaliforniaWildfires #GenderRevealParty #BurjKhalifa