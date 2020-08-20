Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season, with an end to the long trophydrought a top priority.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published