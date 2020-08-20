Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he "honestly believes" the club will sign a striker in the transfer window.

