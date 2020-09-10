Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Honors The Late Dame

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Honors The Late Dame

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Honors The Late Dame

Rigg, who was best known for playing Emma Peel in 'The Avengers' and Lady Olenna Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones'.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg [Video]

'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg

Game of Thrones castmates Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, and John Bradley are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leads tributes by GOT stars to Dame Diana Rigg [Video]

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leads tributes by GOT stars to Dame Diana Rigg

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, John Bradley, and Pedro Pascal have paid tribute to the late Dame Diana Rigg, after she passed away following a secret battle with cancer.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published