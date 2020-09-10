Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Honors The Late Dame

Rigg, who was best known for playing Emma Peel in 'The Avengers' and Lady Olenna Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones'.



Related videos from verified sources 'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg



Game of Thrones castmates Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, and John Bradley are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death on Thursday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 9 hours ago Nikolaj Coster-Waldau leads tributes by GOT stars to Dame Diana Rigg



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, John Bradley, and Pedro Pascal have paid tribute to the late Dame Diana Rigg, after she passed away following a secret battle with cancer. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:26 Published 22 hours ago