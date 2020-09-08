Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James Harden's sad performance in the Houston Rockets game 4 loss last night and what players would be in his top 5.

Broussard feels the Clippers are getting to their A-game but the Lakers are already there.

Plus, Harden's performance was not only sad but he has conceded to the critics.