Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:58s - Published
Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James Harden's sad performance in the Houston Rockets game 4 loss last night and what players would be in his top 5.

Broussard feels the Clippers are getting to their A-game but the Lakers are already there.

Plus, Harden's performance was not only sad but he has conceded to the critics.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden’s legacy | THE HERD

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden’s legacy | THE HERD Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

PedrooMoraiss1

Pedro Morais @FTFonFS1 @Chris_Broussard Those stats are literally fake, elimination games which I’m sure he won, 3 against the c… https://t.co/egRYdARxgJ 14 minutes ago

ChrisHs22

Uncle Pau RT @FTFonFS1: "This was sad. This has become an expectation now from James Harden. If we call last night an elimination game, he's now 1-6… 16 minutes ago

khris_money25

Khris Money @drocka77 @FTFonFS1 @Chris_Broussard This dude said “if we count last game as an elimination which it basically was… https://t.co/wmxII4niZP 36 minutes ago

KALISFINEST23

LAMAR GRAY @Chris_Broussard James is a regular season stat chasing great player. Not once in a huge game has he ever grabbed h… https://t.co/41OrSZnOGc 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard on Rockets Gm 4 loss: Harden conceded that he's the guy that doesn't deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard on Rockets Gm 4 loss: Harden conceded that he's the guy that doesn't deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss on the Houston Rockets game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard felt James Harden's performance was sad and that he conceded to the critics and LeBron..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:52Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron was spectacular, he's playing like the best player in the world | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron was spectacular, he's playing like the best player in the world | UNDISPUTED

The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:33Published
Chris Broussard: Rockets need to chill, they have no answer for LeBron & AD | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Rockets need to chill, they have no answer for LeBron & AD | UNDISPUTED

After the Los Angeles Lakers evened their series against the Houston Rockets yesterday, LeBron James attributed the win to the team’s ability to play different styles. LeBron said 'we built the team..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:37Published