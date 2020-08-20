Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors

Lovecraft Country’s veteran hero, Atticus Freeman, barely has time to become re-acclimated to his surroundings after a tour in the Korean War before he’s thrust on a quest into the magical wilds of New England, where his father has been captured by a cult of white supremacists.

While the demons and sorcerers Atticus (played by Jonathan Majors) and his traveling companion, Leti Lewis (Jurnee Smollett), encounter in Lovecraft Country are objectively terrifying, Atticus has demonstrated time and again that he’s not the type to flinch or turn away easily, even in moments where his life’s in danger.