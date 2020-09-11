Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Sparkman High School students honor those who died on 9/11

Today marks 19 years since the september 11th terror attacks in 2001 that left thousands of people dead.

You're taking a live look at new york city -- where the world trade center twin towers once stood against the city's horizon.

Students at sparkman high school honored those who lost their lives 19 years ago.

Waay 31's casey albritton learned how the students and community are coming together to remember nine- eleven.

Here in the parking lot of sparkman high school, students spent days placing flags in the ground-- each flag representing a person who died on september 11th, 2001-- students say this project impacted them in ways they didn't expect.

"1, 2 , 3..."

Senior jacob hiles counts the flags in the grass outside sparkman high school... "10, 11, 12" the total number.... two thousand nine hundred and seventy seven... the same shocking number as those who died 19 years ago.

"it was sobering.

I didn't know...i knew it was 2, 977, but i didn't realize how much 2, 977 was until they were all put out."

"each representing a victim of 9-11...a grandmother, a grandfather, mothers, fathers."

It's something students in 2020 don't remember... "all the students at sparkman were born after september 11th, so it doesn't have that same meaning, and that's why we do projects like this."

Students who are a part of the young america's foundation organized the event--and say it's a day they still want to recognize.

"they were american lives that died on american soil and we can't ever forget so we don't allow it to happen again."

Hiles says he hopes the community takes a moment to remember this day in history.

"i hope people come by and see it and realize how many 2,977 lives are."

The flags were all donated...and the display will be up until tuesday.

In huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.

There were other ceremonies across north alabama honoring the lives that were lost.

The university of north alabama's army r-o-t-c held a memorial ceremony this morning.

They laid a wreath at the amphitheater in honor of - major dwayne williams. he graduated and played football at una before he was killed in the september 11th terror attack on the pentagon.

After the ceremony -- the rotc hosted a remembrance march across campus and downtown florence.

