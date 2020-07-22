The Human Voice movie clip - Tilda Swinton

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:58s
The Human Voice movie clip - Plot synopsis: A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn't understand that his master has abandoned him.

Two living beings facing abandonment.

Director: Pedro Almodóvar Writers: Pedro Almodóvar, Jean Cocteau Star: Tilda Swinton Genre: Short, Drama


