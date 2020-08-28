Fort Wayne American Red Cross sends 2 volunteers to help with Oregon wildfire relief Video Credit: WFFT - Published 59 seconds ago Fort Wayne American Red Cross sends 2 volunteers to help with Oregon wildfire relief Two volunteers American Red Cross are departing in a state-of-the art emergency response vehicle and will head to Oregon to support those affected by the devastating wildfires. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A pair of red cross volunteers from here in fort wayne is heading west to help with wildfire relief.the volunteers will be feeding people in need in oregon.they'll do both mobile feeding and help feed people at shelters.volunteer scott pugh says being deployed is an emotional experience but one that's worth it to help people.





