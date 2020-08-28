Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fort Wayne American Red Cross sends 2 volunteers to help with Oregon wildfire relief

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne American Red Cross sends 2 volunteers to help with Oregon wildfire relief

Fort Wayne American Red Cross sends 2 volunteers to help with Oregon wildfire relief

Two volunteers American Red Cross are departing in a state-of-the art emergency response vehicle and will head to Oregon to support those affected by the devastating wildfires.

A pair of red cross volunteers from here in fort wayne is heading west to help with wildfire relief.the volunteers will be feeding people in need in oregon.they'll do both mobile feeding and help feed people at shelters.volunteer scott pugh says being deployed is an emotional experience but one that's worth it to help people.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Red Cross Hurricane Relief [Video]

Red Cross Hurricane Relief

The American Red Cross is sending local volunteers down to Louisiana to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
South Florida Red Cross volunteers in Louisiana providing relief in Hurricane Laura aftermath [Video]

South Florida Red Cross volunteers in Louisiana providing relief in Hurricane Laura aftermath

Red Cross volunteers from South Florida are in Lousiania are providing critical relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:27Published
Volunteers from South Florida helping those affected by Hurricane Laura [Video]

Volunteers from South Florida helping those affected by Hurricane Laura

Help is on the way for thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:40Published