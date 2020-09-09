9-11 Football 2 Night

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Thanks for tonight... your next news is hometown this 5:00... we'll see you tomorrow.

(sot, coming up on football 2 it's a rivalry on the northside of town..hosting benton in the city also, central returning home...get back in the win column tonight...spoofhounds coming off a close win last harrisonville... opening tonight... all this and much more comin night ) the day we've been waiting all week for..

Friday night football..

And what a night it has been..

Welcome into football 2 night..

I'm chris roush... adam orduna go ahead and slide on... another wild night of high school football... and adam..

One of the best rivalries... here in town... the north and south side meeting in the crosstown rivalry... the southside..

Benton cardinals... heading up north... to take on the lafayette fighting irish..

Lafayette winners of the last four meetings between the two...=== this one low scoring... field conditions less than ideal throughout this one..

Not quite mud bowl but close..

First quarter... === irish driving..

Pass out to may... gets up the field... and deep into benton territory...=== few plays later irish..

Inside the 10... this time..

Kingston oliver sits down in the endzone..

Touchdown irish..

Pat good..

7-0 at this point..=== not a whole lot of scoring tonight..=== to the second..

On 4th down..

Cardinals going for it..

Handoff to garrison dydell..

Nothing up the middle..

Trying to stretch and extend this to the outside..

But nothing there... irish stand tall on fourth down..=== later in the second... benton back with the ball..

Still 7-0... ball on the ground... mudd flying..

Fight for the loose ball..

Lafayette recovers..

Leads 7-0 at the break..

Benton does make it a 1-point game at one point..

But a miles hnederson 70-yard kickoff return puts this on away in the fourth..

Lafayette wins..

13-6 and win the rivalry showdown... and here tonight..

Is the winning lafayette head man eric mcdowell.off, congrats on the win... out on 36 highway... undefeated cameron dragons hosting 2-0 st.

Pius...==== start of the third st.

Pius's robbie sharp deep to return -- he runs it back getting every block and he will take it all the way to the endzone for a touchdown t warrios lead 19-6 === dragons with the ball now -- ty campbell hands it off to dominic hurst for a short gain === campbell in shotgun -- takes the snap -- scrambling out to his right looking for an open receiver -- but its picked off by jack mosh -- and mosh will take it all the way into the endzone the 2 points are good -- warrios lead 27-6 and go on to win..

42-22 last week power outage at halftime at the 'hound pound tonight own black out - black on black with the unis intimidating chillicothe, though.

First drive of the game gage leamer to pass braxten johnson moves the chains fooled and pound this first == hornets punches it in for the first score of the game.

Chillicothe took off the clock during its first drive 7- nothing hornets.== the 'hounds with an answer.== the spoofhound defense tightens up find the end zone the rest of the half in front 12-7 to pull away breaking tackles sideline lead it 20-7 at halftime the hounds outscore chilli 42-0 in the second half..

62 unanswered... 62-7..

Fifth straight win over chillicothe... (sot, matt webb: ) welcome back to football 2 night on kq2... what a night it's been so far... and we told you we would have plenty for you tonight...we continue with the maryville forum sports editor jon dykstra joining us... jon..

Thanks for taking some time with us tonight... still plenty to come on football 2night... and coming up after the the lawson cardinals starting conference play hosting undefeated mid-buchanan... really good kci showdown coming up next... and central coming back home tonight... coming up next..

The indians looking to get back in the win column..

Highlights to the football 2 night here on kq2... central started the season with a 29-0 victory over ruskin... last week..

Tough one on the road against north kansas city... tonight..

Central trying to get back in the win... over at noyes stadium..

9-11 tribute during halftime of the game tonight regi trotter's team trying to get back in the win column..

Hosting belton tonight...=== 14-0 belton at the half... kickoff of the second half... the onside kick by belton and they recover and in business... === but hold on a second... central defense on the first play... knocks the ball loose..

Fight for the loose ball and central comes out with it... but offense forced to punt...=== few plays later belton forced to punt... but the snap high... deep into central territory..

So the indians get excellent field position but can't punch it in..

Central does score later in the half, but belton hangs on to win this one tonight 14-7... central falls to 1-2 on the season... also tonight..

St.

Joseph christian on the road... the lions fall to westran 56-6... to the kci conference..

Which...arguably may be one of the best small school conferences... in not just the area, but the state... and plenty of conference action tonight... down in dearborn... the panthers hosting hamilton...===to the second half where the hornets are starting to take control....here is a quartrback keeper by tucker ross...he makes a nice cut to the outside...finds a lane... and puts on the jets....ross with the long run for a touchdown.....======panthers coaches looking for answers and fast....======north platte with a possesion now...and its an up-back pass from..

Matrix large...that might be the best name in the area!nice pass but its incomplete..====next play...panthers looking to pass again..large looking for a man down field..hes bottled up..and the ball comes out... panthers are able to fall on it but it would be a turnover on downs...====hornets back with the ball...it's a quick pitch outside to sawyer marrow...he walks in untouched and the hornets with the win 48-13 from dearborn down to lawson..

Cardinals hosting undefeated mid-buchanan in a kci show down... dragons won last year 28-6...=== mid-buchanan up 7-0... here we go in the first quarter... dragons in control early... javan noyes rolls to his right... completes the long pass... puts the dragons in business...=== then let the running back do his thing... tj runyan... defenders trying to pull him down..

But he will not go down..

Breaks all of the tackles... and then as open field everyone on the way to the endzone... touchdown mid-buchanan... 44 yard hard nosed run... 14-0 mid buchanan...=== then the dragons defense doing the work too... and its the qb... well, this time playing safety..

Making the pick..

Javan noyes with the pick... and the dragons roll to 3-0 on the season... win 47-7... and over in weston..

West platte hosting a plattsburg team that comes into the night 2-0 on the season...===early first quarter...west platte knocking on the door...short yardage handoff for the score...the blue jays take and early lead...=====plattsburg looking to respond....and here is a hand off to austin rankin...he fights through traffic...and the ball comes out....there is a little scuffle under the pile to see who gets it..

And west platte recovers....=====west platte coaches want to capitolize on the turnover...====blue jays back with the ball..they go with the silent count and it works..quarterback sneak by luke thats a touchdown...===== blue jays would go for two after a missed extra point off of the first touchdown...and they are able to convert.... west platte goes on to win 36-0 and still to come on football 2 night..

Bishop leblond heading across state lines... traveling to highland.

Highlights from the golden eagles quest for their first win coming up..

And the high-powered offense of pattonsburg..

Hosting north andrew in a clash of air raid and smash mouth running..

Highlights to come on football 2 night... welcome football 2 night..

In year 2 of 8-man football..

Bishop leblond running into some tough early season competition...the golden eagles facing pattonsburg and north andrew in the first two weeks... both top 10 teams... but tonight..

Leblond going across the river to highland... early in the first -- mustangs with the ball trent spiker in shot gun -- and he gives the option to hunter smith going down the sideline -- he gets hit but will get into the endzone... the 2 point conversion is good mustangs lead 8-0=== mustangs with the ball again --- spiker fakes the handoff and will keep it -- finding a hole up the middle getting into the enzone... they get the 2 point conversion extending the lead 16-0=== mustangs looking to extend their lead....=== spiker drops back -- but will keep it -- breaking a tackle -- running up the sideline and into the endzone for another touchdown === doniphan west takes this one 68-32 some non-conference 8-man games... undefeated north shelby handling business getting the win 52-8... and worth county also getting a big win tonight 60-0 let's go up to pattonsburg..

The panthers hosting north andrew... battle of the unbeatens...=== halfway through the first -- carson thomas takes the snape and fakes the hand off -- he bounces to the outside -- cuts back and gets the final block to get into the endzone -- cardinals up 6-0=== na scoring position again -- this time its hayden ecker gets the hand off -- finds a hole and in the endzone for a touchdown the two point conversion is good -- na leads 14-0=== pattonsburg looking to get something going now=== zane reed drops back to pass -- looking for brody langfitt in the endzone -- he goes up and grabs -- panthers are on the board cardinals 14 panthers 6=== north andrew wins this one 74-38 another grand river conference game tonight... king city and stanberry...stanberry getting the win 44-20 king city hosts pattonsburg next week... and the bulldogs will travel down to bishop leblond... down at dekalb... the tigers hosting 2-0 southwest livingston... in a 275 contest...=== the wildcats get rolling... southwest up 14-6... wesley hughes find his receiver for the touchdown...=== dekalb trying to get some more offense going... but not a lot happening against ludlow...=== little bit later on in this one... wildcats defense making the big play..

Dekalb running to their left..

Ball on the ground..

Wildcats scoop and score...the wildcats pushing forward getting the win tonight...70-22 more 275 scores... stewartsville/osborn on the road at rock port...but this one was all rock port..

Rock port with the win 72-26..

And platte valley visiting northwest nodaway...northwest nodaway getting the win tonight the mound city panthers..

Off to a 2-0 start to begin the year..

Outscoring opponents 102-0..

So you can say the offense clicking and the defense, well, dominating..

Tonight..

The panthers home again taking on the albany warrios=== early in the 1st -- tony osborn takes the snap and dumps it out to landon poppa... he cuts up the middle brushing off defenders and will get into the endzone for the touchdown the 2 point conversion is good -- panthers up 8-0=== panthers in scoring position again and its poppa takes the sweep out to the left and he gets into the endzone untouched... the panthers get the 2 pount conversion extending the lead 16-0=== albany trying to get something going in the 2nd quarter -- tryce floyd keeps and finds a hole... he gets taken down after a short gain...=== warriors marching down the field -- this time floyd hands it off to kaeden hutchinson -- taking it around the outside for another short gain...=== warriors at the goal line -- and floyd punches it into the endzone... warrios trail 16-6=== mound city wins 40-18 and to help break down tonight's contest between ... one of two guys, along with anthony crane, covering the 8-man football beat... devin albertson... devin thanks for coming on... (devin)(chris question)(adam question) (chris question) anderson auto group play of the week..

This week's winner..

Comes from plattsburg in the tigers week 2 win over st.

Joe christian... plattsburg's nate close picks off a st.

Joseph christian pass and returns it for a touchdown in the tigers' win.

You can vote for your play of the week every week starting mondays at 5pm... until friday at noon..

Just go to our website... kq2.com and click on the play of the week tab to vote... that'll do it for football 2 night... thanks for joining us and we will see you next week same time... same