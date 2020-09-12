Manhattan alight to honor September 11 attacks

Friday, September 11 has marked 19 years since the 911 attacks in 2001, the 'Tribute in Light' illuminated Lower Manhattan on Friday night.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum initially canceled the exhibition because of virus-safety concerns of the installation staff, but it has been changed course with help from its chairman, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and Gov.

Andrew Cuomo.

The Tribute in Light started up at dusk on Friday and will light up the sky overnight until dawn on Saturday.