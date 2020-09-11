New York commemorates 9/11 victims in lights tribute

Global  
 

Light beams lit up the New York City skyline as part of the Tribute in Lightinstallation commemorating those who died in the September 11 attacks.


 Powerful light beams lit up the lower Manhattan skyline on Friday as part of the annual Tribute in Light installation commemorating those who lost their lives on..
Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

 WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT The usually bustling express subway was completely empty on the morning of September 11, 2001. Except for one man.It was unusual for a..
NEW YORK (AP) — Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives, according to a new report that underscores that kids can bring the germ home and infect others. Scientists already know children can spread the virus.

On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down the World Trade Center, hundreds gathered around the memorial to pay respects, lay flowers and wreaths, and to see the Tribute in Lights,..

Friday, September 11 has marked 19 years since the 911 attacks in 2001, the 'Tribute in Light' illuminated Lower Manhattan on Friday night. The 9/11 Memorial and Museum initially canceled the..

‘It was a twilight zone movie’: Former New York firefighter remembers 9/11

