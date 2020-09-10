Global  
 

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:41s
Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze

Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze

Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday.

Report by Shoulderg.

Oregon family return to home destroyed by wildfire [Video]

Oregon family return to home destroyed by wildfire

A family from Oregon return to their home to sift through the wreckage oftheir former house which was destroyed by wildfire.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53

In Oregon, a New Climate Menace: Fires Raging Where They Don’t Usually Burn

 The northwest part of the state, usually much wetter, has dried out this year, enabling flames driven by powerful winds to “just explode down these canyons.”
NYTimes.com

Oregon braces for "mass fatality incident" as fires near Portland

 Oregon's governor said Thursday that dozens are missing in her state.
CBS News

How to help victims of the West Coast's apocalyptic wildfires

 Millions of evacuees, firefighters and animals are facing unprecedented blazes in California, Oregon and Washington.
CBS News

A Line of Fire South of Portland and a Yearslong Recovery Ahead

 Firefighters continued to battle blazes along the West Coast that have now charred nearly five million acres. At least 15 people are dead, with dozens still..
NYTimes.com
Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires [Video]

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires

[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58

In Oregon, a Year of Political Unrest Extends to Devastating Wildfires

 A tumultuous summer of protests has produced a torrent of false rumors that have complicated the fight against the wildfires raging around Portland.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Oregon wildfires: Dozens of people missing in deadly blazes

The state's governor implores householders to stay out of the fire zones, despite rumours of looting.
BBC News - Published

Dozens still missing as weather helps wildfires fight in Oregon

Easing winds and a rise in humidity have helped firefighters battle massive blazes in Oregon that...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Live Updates: Deadly wildfires rage across West Coast

Dozens of wildfires continued to burn in California, Washington and Oregon early...
FOXNews.com - Published


Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast [Video]

Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast

Deadly wildfires raged along the west coast of the United States, withOregon's governor warning the state faces the greatest loss of life andproperty from wildfire in its history. Three people have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54