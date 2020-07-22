Mallikarjun Khadge welcomes Surjewala's appointment as AICC general secretary

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check up. Mukherjee has requested people who have come in contact to self-isolate. Leaders, cutting across party lines, have wished Mukherjee a quick recovery. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the former president a quick recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the development. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also wished for a speedy recovery. Pranab Mukherjee had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions for the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens to stay at home. Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he will not attend the event in the wake of this development. Last year, Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award. He is a Congress veteran with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge. First-time MP from the Shiv Sena, Priyanka Chaturvedi also took oath as Rajya Sabha member. Around 43 of the 61 newly elected members of RS took oath today.
A scuffle broke out among Congress leaders at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation preparatory meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on September 11. COVID-19 guidelines were violated. State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was present at the meeting. He had to intervene to control the situation.
The Indian National Congress party's marathon meeting on August 24 was held in the backdrop of a storm kicked up by a letter from over 20 senior leaders. The authors of the letter sought major organisational overhaul, especially at leadership levels, and decentralisation of power. However, they came under fire at the meeting, particularly over the fact that the letter was 'leaked' in the public domain. The party's top body has now decided to continue with Sonia Gandhi as 'interim' chief until an All India Congress Committee session is held within six months, possibly to elect a permanent President. Is this a signal that the party leadership is not in favour of a non-Gandhi at the helm? Or is the door still open for other leaders to assume the reins?
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow 2021 at South Block today. The Aero India Show is scheduled from 03 to 07th of February, 2021 in Bengaluru," Office of Defence Minister said in a tweet. Aero India 2021 was also discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting. "#AeroIndia-21 discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting. UK keen to attend Asia's Largest Aeroshow," Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, said in a tweet. India hosted the 12th edition of "Aero India 2019" at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, (Karnataka) from February 20 to 24, 2019.
Speaking on the private schools planning to charge COVID fees in Karnataka when the schools reopen, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on September 11 stated that the government will take adequate actions against it. He said, "This is very strange. In the name of COVID, they should reduce the fees, not levy more. I am going to take adequate actions against it." The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka mount to 4,30,947.