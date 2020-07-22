Mallikarjun Khadge welcomes Surjewala's appointment as AICC general secretary

Congress appointed general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 12.

However, Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge were dropped from the list of general secretaries.

Speaking on the matter, Congress's Mallikarjun Khadge welcomed Randeep Singh Surjewala's appointed as Karnataka new general secretary.

He said, "I welcome the changes.

Randeep Singh Surjewala is a very good man.

It is a good choice for Karnataka.

I welcome him and I feel that Madam Gandhi has given a good secretary for the Congress in Karnataka."