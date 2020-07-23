Global  
 

Bahrain follows UAE to normalise ties with Israel

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Palestine recalls Bahrain envoy, denounces latest deal as 'another treacherous stab to the Palestinian cause'.


United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates country in Middle East

Israel-UAE deal: Settler movement could still benefit from plan [Video]

Israel-UAE deal: Settler movement could still benefit from plan

Palestinians have long accused Israel of an undeclared, creeping form of annexation on the ground.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations

 Bahrain becomes the latest Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, following UAE deal.
BBC News
The UAE’s sustainable food plan involves growing rice & developing ‘soil’ [Video]

The UAE’s sustainable food plan involves growing rice & developing ‘soil’

With the UAE almost wholly reliant on food imports, food security is a national priority.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published
High octane watersports: Inside a submersible Seabreacher [Video]

High octane watersports: Inside a submersible Seabreacher

Euronews' James O'Hagan meets Manea from Seabreacher in UAE who takes him for an exhilarating ride in a seabreacher and on a flyboard at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai for this episode of Adventure.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:00Published

Bahrain Bahrain Kingdom on the Persian Gulf

AP Top Stories September 11 P

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Biden and Trump attend Sept. 11th events in Pennsylvania; Bahrain normalizes ties with Israel; California Gov. tours..
USATODAY.com

Trump announces Israel and Bahrain will normalize relations

 President Trump announced from the Oval Office on Friday that Israel and Bahrain have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. Mr. Trump made the..
CBS News

Trump hails Israel, Bahrain normalizing relations

 Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his..
USATODAY.com

Bahrain and Israel agree to normalize relations, Trump announces

 "The sand was loaded up with blood, and now you will a lot of that sand will be loaded up with peace," the president said.
CBS News

State of Palestine State of Palestine De jure state in the Middle East

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal [Video]

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:53Published
Palestinians cool off in hand built hillside pool [Video]

Palestinians cool off in hand built hillside pool

Built by their father and his neighbors on a rocky hill in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian children cool off in a swimming pool amid the outbreak of coronavius.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia


Palestinians Palestinians Ethnonational group of Palestine

Palestinians Rejected Tax Money to Slap Israel. It’s Not Israel That’s Hurting.

 Palestinian families are suffering intensely as their government’s tax protest continues, even though the cause — Israel’s push to annex the West Bank —..
NYTimes.com

Saudi King to Trump: No Israeli normalisation without Palestinian statehood

 CAIRO - Saudi Arabia's ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz told President Donald Trump there would be no normalisation with Israel without Palestinian statehood, the..
WorldNews

Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv

 BEIRUT — The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday warned Israel that his organization has missiles capable of striking the city of Tel..
WorldNews

Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties [Video]

Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties

Abdalla Hamdok tells Pompeo in Khartoum any such move would be decided after the country's transitional period.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published
India welcomes full normalization of ties between UAE, Israel [Video]

India welcomes full normalization of ties between UAE, Israel

In a media brief happened on Aug 14, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "External Affairs Minister received a call this afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help [Video]

Israel, UAE announce normalisation of relations with US help

Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, as Tel Aviv says deal will 'delay' annexation of Palestinian lands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published