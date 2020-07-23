Bahrain follows UAE to normalise ties with Israel

Euronews' James O'Hagan meets Manea from Seabreacher in UAE who takes him for an exhilarating ride in a seabreacher and on a flyboard at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai for this episode of Adventure.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:00Published
Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.
In a media brief happened on Aug 14, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said, "External Affairs Minister received a call this afternoon from the UAE Foreign Minister..