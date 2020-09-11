Kind of 'State-sponsored terror' situation in Maharashtra: Fadnavis on assault on ex- Navy officer

Speaking on the retired Navy officer who was alleged beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on September 12 strongly criticized the incident and likened it with "kind of state-sponsored terror".
He said, "It's very wrong and kind of 'state-sponsored terror' situation.
I called upon Uddhav through my tweet to stop goonda raj.
6 accused were released in 10 minutes." Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has receive support from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra amid her ongoing tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government. Speaking on the demolition of a part of Kangana’s office, Fadnavis questioned the state government and said that they should focus on battling corona and not Kangana. He said that Maharashtra is the worst Covid affected state and yet the state government is focused on fighting Kangana rather than the pandemic. He questioned why the state government had not demolished Dawood’s house and said that the Maharashtra government was responsible for making Kangana Ranaut a national issue. Kangana Ranaut has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The matter escalated and also took a legal turn when the BMC demolished certain parts of Kangana’s office, alleging that they were built without approval. Kangana Ranaut has attacked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her tweets after the demolition, which has now been stayed by the Bombay High Court. Watch the full video for all the details.
After the accused in connection with the thrashing of a retired Navy officer in Mumbai were granted bail, the daughter of the officer said the people should be arrested for attempt to murder since a senior citizen was attacked. "A senior citizen has been attacked, police should know under which sections accused are to be arrested. They must be arrested under the attempt to murder charges. It should be non-bailable," Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer Madan Sharma, told ANI. Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sheela accused Shiv Sena members of beating up his father who himself underlined the freedom of expression given to each individual in India.
Daughter of retired Navy officer Madan Sharma and BJP leaders staged a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police in Mumbai on September 12. They demanded the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences. The ex-Navy officer was attacked in Mumbai on September 09 over forwarding a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested and later granted bail in connection with the attack on a retired Navy officer in Mumbai. The bail was granted by Samta Nagar Police Station. Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer, was attacked in Mumbai on September 09 for forwarding a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.