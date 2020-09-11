Kind of 'State-sponsored terror' situation in Maharashtra: Fadnavis on assault on ex- Navy officer

Global  
 

Speaking on the retired Navy officer who was alleged beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on September 12 strongly criticized the incident and likened it with "kind of state-sponsored terror".

He said, "It's very wrong and kind of 'state-sponsored terror' situation.

I called upon Uddhav through my tweet to stop goonda raj.

6 accused were released in 10 minutes." Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.


