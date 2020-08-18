Global  
 

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed

In July, Naya Rivera tragically drowned while swimming in Lake Piru.

More details are emerging about her death.

CNN reports that Rivera screamed for help right before she drowned.

Her 4-year-old son witnessed the drowning from a small boat in the lake.

He told investigators that his mother used the last ounces of her strength to scream and cry for help.

Rivera and her decided to jump into the water for a swim, according to an investigative report from Ventura County.

Shortly after the swim, Rivera told her son to get back on the boat.

The autopsy and investigative report said Rivera did not have a history of "suicidal ideation or attempt." She had recently been taking medication for a sinus infection.

The reports also say she had vertigo that got worse when she was in the water but was considered to be a good swimmer.

She did not have any Covid-19 symptoms.


