Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Dorsey living with Naya Rivera's sister at son's request

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Ryan Dorsey living with Naya Rivera's sister at son's request

Ryan Dorsey living with Naya Rivera's sister at son's request

Ryan Dorsey has spoken out about reports he is living with his ex-wife Naya Rivera's sister following the actress' tragic death, explaining Nickayla Rivera is "now the closest thing" five-year-old Josey has "to a mom".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ryan Dorsey American actor

Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera's Sister Helping Son Cope, Denies Dating Rumors

 Ryan Dorsey's struggling to help his son adjust to life without his mother, Naya Rivera ... and 2 months after her death the stress and some hateful rumors are..
TMZ.com
Naya Rivera's sister responds to reports she's living with actress' ex Ryan Dorsey [Video]

Naya Rivera's sister responds to reports she's living with actress' ex Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera's sister has seemingly responded to the reports that she has moved in with her late sibling's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey to help him care for the former couple's son.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys [Video]

Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera among those remembered at Emmys

Singer H.E.R. appeared on stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center to sing an emotional version of "Nothing Compares 2 U".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Has Moved in with Ryan Dorsey to Help Raise Josey (Report)

The late Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has reportedly moved in with her ex-husband Ryan...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineOK! Magazine


Naya Rivera’s Ex Speaks Out After It Was Revealed He’s Living With Her Sister

Things may not always be what they seem. That’s what Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey wants...
OK! Magazine - Published

Ryan Dorsey discusses grief over Naya Rivera's death: ‘I go to sleep sad every night’

Ryan Dorsey opened up about his tremendous grief over his ex-wife Naya Rivera’s death.
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Dorsey blasts 'absurd' relationship allegations with ex Naya Rivera's sister [Video]

Ryan Dorsey blasts 'absurd' relationship allegations with ex Naya Rivera's sister

An emotional Ryan Dorsey addressed the "absurd narratives" Tuesday speculating about the nature of his relationship with Nickayla Rivera, the sister of his late ex, Naya Rivera.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:12Published
Naya Rivera's sister defends living with Ryan Dorsey and his son, Josey [Video]

Naya Rivera's sister defends living with Ryan Dorsey and his son, Josey

Naya Rivera's sister, Nickayla, defended her decision to move in with Naya's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and their son Josey.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:04Published
Naya Rivera's son asked his aunt to move in [Video]

Naya Rivera's son asked his aunt to move in

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has revealed their son Josey asked his late mother's sister Nickayla to move in with them after his mum's tragic death in July.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published